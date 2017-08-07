Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gets Mario Spotlight Trailer - News

Ubisoft has released the Mario spotlight trailer for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Here is an overview of Mario:

Discover and unleash Mario’s power in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. As a mid-to-close range fighter with excellent mobility, Mario is the perfect hero to lead your team in combat. Use his M-Power technique to power-up your allies and blast foes when they move using Mario’s Hero Sight. With Mario by your side, no challenge is too great!

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 29.



