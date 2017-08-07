The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III PS4 Model Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has announced a The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III PlayStation 4 model for Japan. It will release alongside the game on September 28.





The 500GB model is priced at 33,480 yen and the 1TB model is priced at 38,480 yen. It comes with a themed top cover, original themed PlayStation 4 and themed design packaging. Options for the standard and special editions of the game are also available.

