Accel World VS. Sword Art Online Castaway from a Different World DLC Coming West - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the Castaway from Another World DLC for Accel World vs. Sword Art Online will launch in North America and Europe on August 8 for $19.99.

The DLC adds in new quests with playable characters Eugeo, Alice, and Oberon. You can challenge new bosses with powerful weapons, and jump into all new PVP quests.

Accel World VS. Sword Art Online is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.



