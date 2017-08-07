Arms Sells an Estimated 418K Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The fighting game from Nintendo - Arms - sold 418,483 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 17.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 183,864 units sold (44%), compared to 120,461 units sold in Japan (29%) and 69,815 units sold in Europe (17%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 11,764 units in the UK, 15,346 units in Germany, and 21,038 units in France.

Arms released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on June 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

