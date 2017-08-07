Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tops UK Monthly Charts, Splatoon 2 Debuts in 2nd - News

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy topped the July monthly UK charts for the second straight month, according to Chart-Track. Sales for the game only dropped 21 percent. The game helped Activision Blizzard remain the top publisher for another month with a 19.2 percent marketshare.

Splatoon 2 debuted in second place. Sales for the game were 4.6 percent higher than the original on the Wii U.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the month:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Splatoon 2 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Overwatch FIFA 17 Horizon Zero Dawn Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Forza Horizon 3

