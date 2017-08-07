Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tops UK Monthly Charts, Splatoon 2 Debuts in 2nd - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 14 hours ago / 4,105 Views
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy topped the July monthly UK charts for the second straight month, according to Chart-Track. Sales for the game only dropped 21 percent. The game helped Activision Blizzard remain the top publisher for another month with a 19.2 percent marketshare.
Splatoon 2 debuted in second place. Sales for the game were 4.6 percent higher than the original on the Wii U.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the month:
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Splatoon 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Overwatch
- FIFA 17
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Forza Horizon 3
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I have to know who these people are that are STILL buying GTA V... How does everyone not have that yet?
Think of it like this, each week there are around 150k new PS4's sold in Europe, that's a lot of new people to buy a copy of GTAV.
Forza Horizon 3 still going strong(with GTA5 getting an honorable mention as always).
