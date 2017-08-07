Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tops UK Charts for 5th Week - News

posted 14 hours ago

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has spent a fifth week at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending August 5. Sales for the game decreased 34 percent week-on-week. It is also the most weeks spent at the top of the charts for a PlayStation 4 exclusive and the most for any game in 2017.

Splatoon 2 fells from second to sixth place as sales dropped 56 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Fallout 4 Doom Dishonored 2 Splatoon 2 Battlefield 1 Miitopia FIFA 17 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

