Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tops UK Charts for 5th Week - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 14 hours ago / 4,260 Views
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has spent a fifth week at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending August 5. Sales for the game decreased 34 percent week-on-week. It is also the most weeks spent at the top of the charts for a PlayStation 4 exclusive and the most for any game in 2017.
Splatoon 2 fells from second to sixth place as sales dropped 56 percent.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Fallout 4
- Doom
- Dishonored 2
- Splatoon 2
- Battlefield 1
- Miitopia
- FIFA 17
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
These charts are getting Crashed! :-)
The sales of Crash Bandicoot are really getting N. sane in the UK.
I can't wait to see some concrete numbers!!
A small sale of 4 million copies
Splatoon 2 really crashed down. These numbers for the Bandicoot are just N.Sane Kill me
Ahah! So we now know truly what the UK wants: shitty sports games, shooty-bang-bangs and 20 year old dead mascot led reboots. What a... peculiar market.
lmao, I don't think we can call Crash a "dead mascot" after leading the UK charts for five weeks straight :-D
He was dead before the game was announced. A remade set of games at that. Reanimating a corpse is different from something that never died "coming back." Lucky for Crash, he's found a niche to keep him semi-relevant in a near irrelevant sector of the market. I'm not mad or anything, I just think it's kind of sad that remade clumsy 90's platformer is No.1 for 5 weeks in a market with Horizon, Nier, BotW and Persona 5 in it. I guess last years Fifa being in the top 10 nearly a year later tells all I need to know.
