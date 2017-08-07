Horizon: Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds Expansion Release Date Revealed - News

posted 14 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment the first expansion for Horizon: Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds - will launch on November 7 for $19.99.

"Set in icy territories to the north, this new chapter of Aloy’s journey adds a new area to explore, new mysteries to uncover and new, highly lethal machines to take on," said Guerrilla Games community manager Jeroen Roding.





Horizon: Zero Dawn is available now for the PlayStation 4.



