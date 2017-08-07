Light Tracer Launches for PSVR in September - News

posted 15 hours ago

Oasis Games has announced the puzzle platformer Light Tracers will launch for the PlayStation VR in September.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Light Tracer, players will lead a princess to the top of an enigmatic, Babel-like tower to save her ailing people, using godlike powers and a Light Staff to guide the princess while manipulating objects to create a safe path for her. Light Tracers combines platform-style movement and clever puzzles with unique play mechanics and delightful artwork. In the game, the player controls a mysterious godlike entity who can wield a magical Light Staff in one hand while using its other hand to interact with the game world, helping the Princess reach the safety of the tower’s pinnacle. The Light Staff guides the Princess forward while the player manipulates the world to get a better view, interacts with object triggers and moves items to turn barriers into bridges. As the player progresses, the entity’s hidden relationship with the princess is gradually revealed. The Princess’s journey comprises eight varied chapters ranging from ice to gravity puzzles to mechanical contraptions, and each level ends with a challenging boss fight requiring strategy as well as quick reflexes. Players will guide the Princess through action-platform stages with jumping, timing and enemies—but they must also engage with mind-bending puzzles in each level. Often the solution depends not only on your intellect, but also in the way you look at things!

Features:

A New Kind of VR Puzzle Platformer: Guide the Princess through platform-style challenges with jumps, enemies and precise timing requirements while manipulating the world and solving clever puzzles that depend on your point of view—literally!

Guide the Princess through platform-style challenges with jumps, enemies and precise timing requirements while manipulating the world and solving clever puzzles that depend on your point of view—literally! The Powers of a God: Wield your powerful Light Staff in one hand while interacting with the world with the other to open a path upward.

Wield your powerful Light Staff in one hand while interacting with the world with the other to open a path upward. Enchanting Graphics: A compelling, almost toy-like world comes to life as you ascend the giant tower and interact with the Princess.

A compelling, almost toy-like world comes to life as you ascend the giant tower and interact with the Princess. Eight Unique Worlds: From Gravity World to Ice World to Mechanica World, each chapter offers new puzzles and challenges.

From Gravity World to Ice World to Mechanica World, each chapter offers new puzzles and challenges. A View to a Thrill: Grab and spin the tower for fresh perspectives that may unveil the answer to the riddles in front of you.

Grab and spin the tower for fresh perspectives that may unveil the answer to the riddles in front of you. Battle with Bosses: Each chapter ends with a unique boss fight where you must use both strategy and quick reflexes to overcome opponents like a rock giant or a sinister snowman.

