Dragon Quest X Anime Episode 1 Released - News

posted 15 hours ago

Dragon Quest X is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year and to celebrate Square Enix is releasing a short anime. The first episode - The Feeling of a Name - is available now.



Dragon Quest X is available now for the Wii U and Windows PC in Japan, and will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 17 and the Nintendo Switch on September 21.



