Gundam Versus Open Beta Starts September 2 in the West

Bandai Namco has revealed when the open beta for Gundam Versus starts in North America and Europe.

In North America, the open beta starts on September 2 at 12am PDT / 3am EDT and ends on September 4 at 12am PDT / 3am EDT. In Europe, the open beta starts on September 2 at 8am BST and ends on September 4 at 8am BST.





A PlayStation Plus membership is not required to participate in the open beta. It can be pre-downloaded starting August 29.

The open beta will feature:

94 Mobile Suits, all Striker units

Player Match (Online mode)

Casual Match (Online mode) – 1vs1, 2vs2, 3vs3

Ultimate Battle (Online / Offline mode) – 15 missions, 30 missions

Trial Battle (Offline mode) – 1 Route

Free Battle (Offline mode)

Tutorial

5 in-game music from “Missing Rink” and “Crossbone”

Gundam Versus is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and will launch in North America and Europe on September 29.



