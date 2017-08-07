Dissidia Final Fantasy to Get New Character Jecht from Final Fantasy X - News

Square Enix announced the arcade version of Dissidia Final Fantasy will be getting a new character in the August update - Jecht from Final Fantasy X.

View the reveal trailer below:





View the gameplay trailer below:





