Check Out 8 Minutes of Dynasty Warriors 9 Gameplay

Koei Tecmo has released an eight minute gameplay video of Dynasty Warriors 9.

Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in North America and Europe. A release date has yet to be announced.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

