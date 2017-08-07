Naughty Dog: Uncharted is More Than Just Nathan Drake - News

Sony and Naughty Dog have released a making of video for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The newest entry in the Uncharted franchise does not feature Nathan Drake and instead focuses on Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross.

"We felt we wrapped [Nathan's] story up on Uncharted 4," said creative director Shaun Escayg. The goal was to "find a new cast of characters that could actually carry on the Uncharted legacy."





The Uncharted franchise is more "than just Nathan Drake," added game director Kurt Margenau.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 22 in North America and August 23 in Europe for $39.99.

