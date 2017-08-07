Naughty Dog: Uncharted is More Than Just Nathan Drake - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 810 Views
Sony and Naughty Dog have released a making of video for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The newest entry in the Uncharted franchise does not feature Nathan Drake and instead focuses on Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross.
"We felt we wrapped [Nathan's] story up on Uncharted 4," said creative director Shaun Escayg. The goal was to "find a new cast of characters that could actually carry on the Uncharted legacy."
The Uncharted franchise is more "than just Nathan Drake," added game director Kurt Margenau.
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 22 in North America and August 23 in Europe for $39.99.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Uncharted is nothing without Nathan Drake imo.
Well prepare for 10 more games without him
- +1
Oh come on give it a shot, I think this can turn out as a lovely experiment.
- 0
I like that they are expanding, but they need Drake or a character that is just like him (spiritual sucessor). The franchise needs a main character to carry it forward imo.
- 0
so far it looks as the game is reusing a lot of the uncharted 4 game assets and foilage.
It may seem like Sony is trying to milk the franchise, and its probably true, but I also believe that ND is very capable of expanding the Uncharted series into something great that wont tarnish the series' name. (As long as ND is still behind it lol)
I REALLY Don't want Uncharted to be milked. But if the games are amazing then I can't complain because amazing games are amazing games. Milking has become synonymous with lower and lower quality with more installations so if that doesn't happen it will be alright to me.
Translation: Sony really, REALLY wants to milk this franchise. Seriously, I was hoping that Horizon and Last of Us would be Sony's big tag team for the 8th gen.
But that game wouldn't even nearly be ready even if they didn't make Uncharted LL. Unless you want TLOU part 2 to be very short or a 50% finished game.
- 0
For one, we don't know that. And it would be finished faster most likely if Naughty Dog did what they usually do and move on entirely rather than dividing their resources.
Second I'm more just disappointed because every developer/platform holder does something best. And Sony and Naughty Dog typically change things up gen to gen, moving on to new franchises. Seeing them waver on what makes them special just to play it safe is disappointing in the same way Nintendo stopping making Zelda or 3D Mario would be disappointing. It's what each does best.
- 0
Well it took 2.5-3 years to complete Uncharted 4. So I would sincerely doubt that The Last of us part 2 would be finished in 1.25 years and not be a complete mess. But fair enough I can't be 100% certain about that. Besides I expect TLOU 2 to arrive on PS4 first and a remaster for PS5 in native 4k. Sony changed previous gen two times and Uncharted 4 is defenitly different from other entries way more stealth orientated. Perhaps they will start something new in gen 9. But gen 7 and 8 shared Uncharted and TLOU so you're not missing anything compared to gen 5 and 6.
- 0
I've grown out of love with Uncharted, but wouldn't it be a stupid decision to drop a video game series that can sell 10mil+ per entry?
The only franchises Naughty Dog dropped were Crash (because the IP didn't belong to Sony) and Jak (because it wasn't that big) The Last of Us is big but it's too serious and doesn't strike me as milk-able. Sequels may be a lot more samey than Uncharted.
I think The Last of Us 2 will be the last of 'em Last of Us's...
- 0
