Rainbow Six Siege Surges Past 20 Million Players - News

posted 8 hours ago

Ubisoft announced there are now more than 20 million registered players for Rainbow Six Siege, as well as more than 2.3 million players signing on every day.

“Our community is growing and so is our ambition to make Siege a shooter that is here to stay,” said Nicolas Lefebvre, Product Director. “The next few weeks are very exciting as it marks the culmination of Operation Health and the release of our next season set in Hong Kong.”

The Operation Health initiative has been a success as the development team issues a series of fixes and upgrades in order to improve the experience of the game.

Rainbow Six Siege is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

