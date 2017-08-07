New PlayStation Releases This Week - Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, LawBreakers - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 12 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Armello Deluxe Edition, PS4 — Digital

Batman: The Telltale Series Season 2 – Episode 1, PS4 — Digital

Blackhole: Complete Edition, PS4 — Digital

Comet Crash 2: The Kronkoid Wars, PS4 — Digital

Graceful Explosion Machine, PS4 — Digital

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, PS4 — Digital

Icey, PS4 — Digital

LawBreakers, PS4 — Digital

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows, PS4 — Digital

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Neon Drive, PS4 — Digital

Neptune Flux, PS VR — Digital

Sine Mora EX, PS4 — Digital

