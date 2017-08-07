New PlayStation Releases This Week - Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, LawBreakers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 1,481 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 12 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Armello Deluxe Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Batman: The Telltale Series Season 2 – Episode 1, PS4 — Digital
- Blackhole: Complete Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Comet Crash 2: The Kronkoid Wars, PS4 — Digital
- Graceful Explosion Machine, PS4 — Digital
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, PS4 — Digital
- Icey, PS4 — Digital
- LawBreakers, PS4 — Digital
- Masquerada: Songs and Shadows, PS4 — Digital
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Neon Drive, PS4 — Digital
- Neptune Flux, PS VR — Digital
- Sine Mora EX, PS4 — Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Watched Hellblade on GOG, looks better visually than Horizon.
It's not an open world game and it gets a maxed out pc release. So it should look better than Horizon since it is a linear hack and slash game. What's more impressive is that the pro can actually run this in 60fps.
- 0
Unaware of that, great for Pro users.
- 0
I am SO all over Hellblade. Don't even care what anyone says.
2 Comments