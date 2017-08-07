Dragon Quest XI Shipments and Digital Sales Top 3 Million in Japan - News

posted 10 hours ago

Square Enix announced at Dragon Quest Summer Festival 2017 combined shipments and digital sales for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age in Japan have topped three million units.





The game sold more than two million units at retail in its first two days, according to Media Create. 1,148,888 units were sold on the Nintendo 3DS and 950,315 units were sold on the PlayStation 4.

