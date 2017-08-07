Dragon Quest I, II and III Coming to PS4, 3DS in Japan in August - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 1,391 Views
Square Enix announced it will release Dragon Quest and Dragon Quest II for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS on August 10 in Japan, and Dragon Quest III in late August.
Owners of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age can get the original Dragon Quest for free by beating the game and entering a specific Spell of Restoration.
Toriyama art is very unique and iconic, but I can't help looking at the dragon quest characters and thinking "that's goku, that's trunks, etc..." lol
I saw the thumbnail on the article on the front page and thought "gohan wasnt in DQ games..."
Really hoping we get a remastered version of DQVIII for PS4. Still have the ps2 version.
I do like how the first game comes free with Dragon Quest XI once you finish the game, hope this carries over to the western release too, and would welcome the other two games over here too!
