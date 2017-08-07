Dragon Quest I, II and III Coming to PS4, 3DS in Japan in August - News

Square Enix announced it will release Dragon Quest and Dragon Quest II for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS on August 10 in Japan, and Dragon Quest III in late August.

Owners of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age can get the original Dragon Quest for free by beating the game and entering a specific Spell of Restoration.



