Dragon Quest Builders 2 Announced for PS4, Switch

by, posted 10 hours ago

Square Enix has announced at Dragon Quest Summer Festival 2017 Dragon Quest Builders 2 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The amount of blocks you can stack has been increased three-fold, as well as the ability to fill high places with water and create waterfalls. The game supports up to four players in multiplayer.

View the debut gameplay below:

A release date was not announced.

