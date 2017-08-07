Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon to Get Dusk Form Lycanroc - News

The Pokemon Company announced Dusk Form Lycanroc will be in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon.

"The colors of Dusk Form Lycanroc's body and eyes differ from those of previously discovered Lycanroc, Midday Form and Midnight Form," said the Pokemon Company. "You can't get Dusk Form Lycanroc on your team by ordinary methods, such as discovering the mysterious Pokémon in the wild."





Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon will launch worldwide for the Nintendo 3DS on November 17.



