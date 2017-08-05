The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild for Switch Tops 3 Million Units Sold at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 14 hours ago / 15,763 Views
The open world action adventure game from Nintendo - The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild - has reached a new sales milestone. The game has surpassed three million units sold at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 10.
The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild (NS) sold 69,507 units for the week ending June 10 to bring lifetime sales to 3,065,448 units.
Breaking down the sales by region, the game has sold best in the US with 1,377,561 units sold (45%), compared to 845,249 units sold in Europe (28%) and 234,246 units in Japan (16%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game has sold an estimated 142,894 units in the UK, 213,796 units in Germany, and 226,240 units in France.
The Wii U version of the game has sold 1,060,372 units as of the week ending June 10.
The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild released for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide on March 3.
I was sure horizon zero dawn would be the best of the year for me until i played this and without a doubt breath of the wild is the best open world game ive ever played and the best game of this gen
That is a powerful comment. I find Zelda BOTW to be an extremely fascinating game that allows you to approach the environment from any angle and at any pace. It just seem like a real breath of fresh air as a gamer.
I'll be honest... for me and my 30 odd years of gaming... I would happily rate Breath of the Wild as one of if not the best game I've played to date.
I wholeheartedly agree. It is now easily in my top 5 of the best games ever made. Maybe even top 3. I want to live in that world.
I have done already for almost 250 hours :)
Yep. It's up there with the best games I've ever played. Possibly even number 1. Not quite sure whether it beats Half Life or Metroid Prime though.
Who would've expected HZD vs BotW to be such an interesting comparison? Congrats to both for being successful
If I ever get a switch, this would be my first game.
The sales of Japan in this article are screwed
Isn't it around 500k?
Well I've been gaming since 1990, easily one of the best games I've played. Absolutely fantastic achievement.
That's very impressive considering the install base of the Switch. Horizon is doing okay when compared to the install base.
3m sales without any bundles is very impressive. Best attrachh rate i have seen.
Unstoppable attach rate.
It's easy. Have a Switch, buy this game and play it. No questions asked. Just do it.
So this was from June 10? that's almost 2 months ago. no more recent numbers?
Amazing and Gtreate Zelda Ever
It IS the game to own on switch. (not saying there arent other good games, but Zelda deff stands above the rest IMO). Someday when I get myself a switch I'll sink my teeth into it :)
Nice
