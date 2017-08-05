The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild for Switch Tops 3 Million Units Sold at Retail - Sales

/ 15,763 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

The open world action adventure game from Nintendo - The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild - has reached a new sales milestone. The game has surpassed three million units sold at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 10.

The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild (NS) sold 69,507 units for the week ending June 10 to bring lifetime sales to 3,065,448 units.





Breaking down the sales by region, the game has sold best in the US with 1,377,561 units sold (45%), compared to 845,249 units sold in Europe (28%) and 234,246 units in Japan (16%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game has sold an estimated 142,894 units in the UK, 213,796 units in Germany, and 226,240 units in France.

The Wii U version of the game has sold 1,060,372 units as of the week ending June 10.

The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild released for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide on March 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles