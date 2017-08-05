Horizon: Zero Dawn Surpasses 3 Million Units Sold at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 14 hours ago / 15,318 Views
The open world action RPG from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games - Horizon: Zero Dawn - has reached a new sales milestone. The game has surpassed three million units sold at retail, according to VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 10.
Horizon: Zero Dawn sold 92,669 units for the week ending June 10 to bring lifetime sales to 3,058,953 units.
Breaking down the sales by region, the game had sold best in Europe with 1,577,471 units sold (52%), compared to 748,140 units sold in the US (24%) and 216,943 units in Japan (7%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game had sold an estimated 306,941 units in the UK, 275,495 units in Germany, and 223,424 units in France.
Sony previously announced the game sold more than 2.6 million units in its first two weeks. the figure includes digital and retail sales. VGChartz has the game selling 2.2 million units at retail in its first two weeks. That would put digital sales at 400,000 units or 15%. If the ratio has stayed the same, total sales including digital are at 3.52 million units, while digital sales alone are at 458,000 units.
Horizon: Zero Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on February 28, in Europe on March 1 and in Japan om March 2.
Lovely. Horizion blew me away. Absolutely best new IP (for me) in ages.
Until Death Stranding (using the same engine) arrives :p
@The_BlackHeart__ - Perhaps. It deff looks incredibly interesting and I do like Kojima's style. That doesn't mean it's 100% going to have a leg up over Horizon just because of that and it's later release date/same engine use. That said, it is quite the engine, for sure. Guerrilla should be proud.
I was hyped for this game and bought a ps4 for it and it was so worth it
Impressive.
Plus roughly a million digital sales it seems this game is a moneymaker for Sony. Can't wait to see how the bundle will so this holiday.
Nice
Without a recent NiN console, I've been missing out on Zelda all these years. HZD has filled this void for me. Great gameplay, amazing visuals, and photo mode to compliment it. There is so much potential for this franchise going forward. I'm enjoying it even more than UC4, and just look at its sales.
This game blew me away! Amazing sales for a new IP and my favourite new IP this gen.
I really need to get around to buying this.
One of my favorite game of the year. Got the plat for it and don't regret it at all.
US vs EU is interesting. UK certainly likes it.
Why is this an article? We've known this for at least a month
Plus it's by June 10th, literally almost 2 months ago. What's more silly is the trolls are simply going to read the title, both here and on N4G, and start claiming the game took over 5 months to sell 3 million.
I hope this means a sequel
Guerilla was talking sequel plans before the game even released; they knew this series is something special. I just hope the next game is from Sylens' perspective. I like Aloy and all, but I really want to see where they go with that character.
Considering it had sold 3.4m by April 30th, I'd say 3.52m by June 10th is unlikely. They announced 915k sold digitally so the Ratio has certainly gone up. "Horizon Zero Dawn. As of April 30, more than 3.4 million copies of the game have been sold. Of those 915,000 were digital sales, according to PlayStation."
On the Horizon Zero Dawn sales page I tried to update the games sales from June 10th to August 3rd. The results were great, more or less.
Total should be well over 4 million now. Should be 5+ million by the time Holidays roll around, and if Sony replaces the Uncharted 4 bundle with a Horizon Zero Dawn bundle for $200 this Holiday, this could be a 10 million seller.
Would say I contributed to that number, but it`s so out of date that I hadn`t contributed yet :-P
Still battling with Zelda...great. Both games are worthy of GOTY titles imho.
