Horizon: Zero Dawn Surpasses 3 Million Units Sold at Retail - Sales

/ 15,318 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

The open world action RPG from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games - Horizon: Zero Dawn - has reached a new sales milestone. The game has surpassed three million units sold at retail, according to VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 10.

Horizon: Zero Dawn sold 92,669 units for the week ending June 10 to bring lifetime sales to 3,058,953 units.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game had sold best in Europe with 1,577,471 units sold (52%), compared to 748,140 units sold in the US (24%) and 216,943 units in Japan (7%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game had sold an estimated 306,941 units in the UK, 275,495 units in Germany, and 223,424 units in France.

Sony previously announced the game sold more than 2.6 million units in its first two weeks. the figure includes digital and retail sales. VGChartz has the game selling 2.2 million units at retail in its first two weeks. That would put digital sales at 400,000 units or 15%. If the ratio has stayed the same, total sales including digital are at 3.52 million units, while digital sales alone are at 458,000 units.

Horizon: Zero Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on February 28, in Europe on March 1 and in Japan om March 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles