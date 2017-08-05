Microsoft Discussing With Sony to Bring the Better Together Minecraft Update to the PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 14 hours ago / 4,694 Views
Microsoft is in discussions with Sony to bring the Better Together Minecraft update to the PlayStation 4 version. The update will add cross-platform play to the console.
"While we are thrilled to be able to confirm the new version of Minecraft is coming to Nintendo Switch, we are still in discussions with Sony about PlayStation and have nothing to confirm," said Microsoft in a FAQ. "We would love to work with Sony to bring players on PlayStation 4 into this ecosystem as well."
Currently, Microsoft has confirmed the update is coming to the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10 Edition, mobile, and VR this fall.
"The Better Together Update will release for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile, VR and Windows 10 devices this fall," said Microsoft. "As long as players own the current Minecraft console edition at the time of the Better Together Update’s release, they will receive the new version of the game for free."
"The old console edition will not be available for new purchase after the full release of Minecraft on Xbox One and Switch. Existing owners will still be able to access and play the old console version and minigames, but those versions will not receive updates after the official release of Minecraft."
You know what'd be great, if they spent some time worrying about getting games on their own system, honestly, trying to make news about bringing an update to an existing game on the ps4 doesn't alter the fact that their own machine is in dire need of some attention, why not go into talks with Nadella and ask him for some $ to spend on a AAA exclusive for the console to get it to sell.
This is all PR. They knew Sony wouldn't go along which creates the illusion that Sony is the bad guys. They're pulling a page straight out of Sony's book (E3 used games etc.). Smart business move... but transparent as well.
Yet they still have a point. And last gen, the roles were reversed.
"....into this ecosystem as well..." Into YOUR ecosystem you mean...target is probably using PS4 players as "numbers of XBox Live users" in their usual polls. Just get rid of the mandatory Live login and I'm sure Sony won't have a problem.
Why would that be something Sony would be against? It wouldn't affect the PS4 players from what I can see anyways.
Of course needing one more account (or having to log into one more account if you already have an XBL account) would affect PS4 players!
I really hope Sony is able to see past their pride and allow cross platform play. Had the tables been turned and Microsoft was the one selling more systems this gen, I know they'd be doing the same, but man, this can only benefit gamers.
Curious downvoters strike yet again.
I want more exclusive games on my console system and better games on my console system. I do not care about companies working together to produce multi-platform titles.
why would anyone give a shit whether the game you are playing is exclusive to the console you are playing. wanting more games on your console is fine but why the fuck would anyone really care whether they are exclusive or not, never understood that mentality or not wanting others to play the game you have.
