Microsoft Discussing With Sony to Bring the Better Together Minecraft Update to the PS4 - News

Microsoft is in discussions with Sony to bring the Better Together Minecraft update to the PlayStation 4 version. The update will add cross-platform play to the console.

"While we are thrilled to be able to confirm the new version of Minecraft is coming to Nintendo Switch, we are still in discussions with Sony about PlayStation and have nothing to confirm," said Microsoft in a FAQ. "We would love to work with Sony to bring players on PlayStation 4 into this ecosystem as well."

Currently, Microsoft has confirmed the update is coming to the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10 Edition, mobile, and VR this fall.

"The Better Together Update will release for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile, VR and Windows 10 devices this fall," said Microsoft. "As long as players own the current Minecraft console edition at the time of the Better Together Update’s release, they will receive the new version of the game for free."

"The old console edition will not be available for new purchase after the full release of Minecraft on Xbox One and Switch. Existing owners will still be able to access and play the old console version and minigames, but those versions will not receive updates after the official release of Minecraft."

