Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in July - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 1,458 Views
Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of July.
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy topped the PS4 charts, The Last Of Us topped the PS3 charts, SUPERHOT VR topped the PSVR charts, and God of War: Collection PS Vita topped the PSV charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
|PS4 Games
|1
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|2
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|3
|God of War III Remastered
|4
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|5
|Rocket League
|6
|Grand Theft Auto V
|7
|Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
|8
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|9
|Ratchet & Clank
|10
|EA SPORTS UFC 2
|11
|Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
|12
|STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|13
|Madden NFL 17
|14
|Battlefield 1
|15
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
|16
|How to Survive 2
|17
|MLB The Show 17
|18
|Mad Max
|19
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|20
|Elite Dangerous
|PS3 Games
|1
|The Last Of Us
|2
|God of War: Ascension
|3
|God of War Collection
|4
|Shadow of the Colossus
|5
|Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition
|6
|Jak and Daxter Collection
|7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|8
|God of War: Origins Collection
|9
|LittleBigPlanet 2
|10
|The Last of Us: Left Behind Stand Alone
|11
|Twisted Metal
|12
|Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
|13
|UNCHARTED 3: Drake’s Deception Game of The Year Digital Edition
|14
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|15
|Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
|16
|Ratchet & Clank: Collection
|17
|inFAMOUS Collection
|18
|Need for Speed Most Wanted
|19
|LittleBigPlanet Karting
|20
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
|PS VR Games
|1
|SUPERHOT VR
|2
|Arizona Sunshine
|3
|PlayStation VR Worlds
|4
|Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
|5
|Job Simulator
|6
|Tumble VR
|7
|The Bellows
|8
|Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
|9
|Archangel
|10
|The Brookhaven Experiment
|PS Vita Games
|1
|God of War: Collection PS Vita
|2
|Jak and Daxter Collection
|3
|UNCHARTED: Golden Abyss
|4
|Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
|5
|Ratchet & Clank Collection
|6
|Gravity Rush
|7
|LittleBigPlanet PS Vita
|8
|Minecraft: PlayStationVita Edition
|9
|The Sly Collection PS Vita
|10
|Killzone: Mercenary
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Congrats to Crash Bandicoot!
This is bound to be a huge success for a collection! I know that I can't wait to pick this up!
