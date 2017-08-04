Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in July - News

Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of July.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy topped the PS4 charts, The Last Of Us topped the PS3 charts, SUPERHOT VR topped the PSVR charts, and God of War: Collection PS Vita topped the PSV charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 1 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy 2 Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition 3 God of War III Remastered 4 Friday the 13th: The Game 5 Rocket League 6 Grand Theft Auto V 7 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered 9 Ratchet & Clank 10 EA SPORTS UFC 2 11 Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age 12 STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition 13 Madden NFL 17 14 Battlefield 1 15 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands 16 How to Survive 2 17 MLB The Show 17 18 Mad Max 19 ARK: Survival Evolved 20 Elite Dangerous

PS3 Games 1 The Last Of Us 2 God of War: Ascension 3 God of War Collection 4 Shadow of the Colossus 5 Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition 6 Jak and Daxter Collection 7 Grand Theft Auto V 8 God of War: Origins Collection 9 LittleBigPlanet 2 10 The Last of Us: Left Behind Stand Alone 11 Twisted Metal 12 Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 13 UNCHARTED 3: Drake’s Deception Game of The Year Digital Edition 14 Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 15 Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition 16 Ratchet & Clank: Collection 17 inFAMOUS Collection 18 Need for Speed Most Wanted 19 LittleBigPlanet Karting 20 Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

PS VR Games 1 SUPERHOT VR 2 Arizona Sunshine 3 PlayStation VR Worlds 4 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood 5 Job Simulator 6 Tumble VR 7 The Bellows 8 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality 9 Archangel 10 The Brookhaven Experiment

PS Vita Games 1 God of War: Collection PS Vita 2 Jak and Daxter Collection 3 UNCHARTED: Golden Abyss 4 Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom 5 Ratchet & Clank Collection 6 Gravity Rush 7 LittleBigPlanet PS Vita 8 Minecraft: PlayStationVita Edition 9 The Sly Collection PS Vita 10 Killzone: Mercenary

