Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in July

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in July - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 1,458 Views

Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of July. 

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy topped the PS4 charts, The Last Of Us topped the PS3 charts, SUPERHOT VR topped the PSVR charts, and God of War: Collection PS Vita topped the PSV charts.

 

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games
1 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
2 Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
3 God of War III Remastered
4 Friday the 13th: The Game
5 Rocket League
6 Grand Theft Auto V
7 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
9 Ratchet & Clank
10 EA SPORTS UFC 2
11 Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
12 STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
13 Madden NFL 17
14 Battlefield 1
15 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
16 How to Survive 2
17 MLB The Show 17
18 Mad Max
19 ARK: Survival Evolved
20 Elite Dangerous

 

PS3 Games
1 The Last Of Us
2 God of War: Ascension
3 God of War Collection
4 Shadow of the Colossus
5 Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition
6 Jak and Daxter Collection
7 Grand Theft Auto V
8 God of War: Origins Collection
9 LittleBigPlanet 2
10 The Last of Us: Left Behind Stand Alone
11 Twisted Metal
12 Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
13 UNCHARTED 3: Drake’s Deception Game of The Year Digital Edition
14 Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
15 Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
16 Ratchet & Clank: Collection
17 inFAMOUS Collection
18 Need for Speed Most Wanted
19 LittleBigPlanet Karting
20 Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

 

PS VR Games
1 SUPERHOT VR
2 Arizona Sunshine
3 PlayStation VR Worlds
4 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
5 Job Simulator
6 Tumble VR
7 The Bellows
8 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
9 Archangel
10 The Brookhaven Experiment

 

PS Vita Games
1 God of War: Collection PS Vita
2 Jak and Daxter Collection
3 UNCHARTED: Golden Abyss
4 Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
5 Ratchet & Clank Collection
6 Gravity Rush
7 LittleBigPlanet PS Vita
8 Minecraft: PlayStationVita Edition
9 The Sly Collection PS Vita
10 Killzone: Mercenary

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments

Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (2 hours ago)

Congrats to Crash Bandicoot!

  • 0
Tridrakious
Tridrakious (3 hours ago)

This is bound to be a huge success for a collection! I know that I can't wait to pick this up!

  • 0