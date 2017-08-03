Rime for Switch Release Date Revealed - News

Tequila Works announced Rime will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 14 in North America and November 17 in Europe.

The digital version of the game will be available for $29.99 / €34.99 / £29.99. The retail version includes a download code for the original score by David Garcia Diaz for $39.99 / €44.99 / £39.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Rime is an emotional journey of discovery and adventure that wordlessly uses color, light and music to tell its story. As a young boy shipwrecked alone on a mysterious island, players will explore a world of natural beauty filled with wild creatures, ancient ruins and thoughtful puzzles that play with light, sound, perspective and time.



Rime is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



