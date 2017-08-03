Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana The Explorers of Seiren Trailer Released - News

NIS America released a new trailer for Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, called The Explorers of Seiren. It introduces Laxia, Sahad, Hummel, and Ricotta.

View it below:

Here is an overview of each character:

Laxia – Daughter of the noble Roswell family from Garman, who was on the Lombardia. She attempts to act like a humble noble, but her inflated sense of pride and stubborn inclinations make it a fruitless effort. In Castaway Village, where all manner of social status and job classes mingle, she feels like a fish out of water, but she decides to utilize her knowledge about ancient organisms and wildlife to assist Adol.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will launch of the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC on September 12 in North America and September 15 in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

