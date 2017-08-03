Rocket League Surpasses 34 Million Players Worldwide - News

/ 1,007 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Psyonix announced Rocket League has reached a new milestone with more than 34 million players worldwide.

The developer also revealed it is releasing a Player Report system that adds a new layer to of automation to the report-ban process. This automation is called the Language Ban system. Players will automatically be banned from online matches when certain words are seen in reports filed by players.

"As our community grows larger still, so too does the need to ensure that Rocket League is a consistently-safe, harassment-free place where players of all ages and backgrounds can come together and execute the sweetest of aerial goals and backflip saves," said Rocket League’s community manager Devin Connors. "The cornerstone of addressing in-game harassment is our 'Player Mute' and 'Report' systems, which can be accessed from the in-game menu mid-match."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles