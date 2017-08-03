Friday the 13th Sales Top 1.8 Million Units, Retail Release Announced - News

Publisher Gun Media announced the multiplayer slasher title Friday the 13th has now sold more than 1.8 million units worldwide since its release at the end of May.

Gun Media announced a retail release of the game will launch on Friday, October 13. Only the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will release at retail.

"It's been a long two months from our team here at Gun and [developer] IllFonic," said Gun Media founder Wes Keltner. "We have had an incredibly supportive and dedicated community since we launched, and while things haven't been completely smooth we definitely feel confident moving forward. The team has grown and we are committed as we work to add more content, more kills, more to do and of course the single player component to the game."

