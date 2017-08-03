Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 1 Coming to Switch August 22 - News

posted 3 hours ago

The first season of Minecraft: Story Mode is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure, on August 22 in North America and August 25 in Europe and other regions.

The Complete Adventure includes all eight episodes of the first season. That is the original five episodes, as well as the bonus three episodes from the Adventure Pass DLC.

Episode two of Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two will launch on August 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

