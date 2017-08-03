Etrian Odyssey V Gets Warlock Trailer - News

Atlus has released the Warlock class trailer for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the Warlock class:

There are a lot of monsters that call the Yggdrasil home. Sure, cold hard steel and explosive gunpowder can usually get the job done, but sometimes a little more “oomph” is required when dealing with these pesky beasts. Thankfully, the Celestrian’s Warlock class provides a magical spark to these engagements. And when we say spark, we actually mean ancient power that can summon raging fireballs, monstrous hailstorms, amplify other magical abilities, and more! As they level up, Warlocks can further specialize in base elemental skills (fire, ice, and lightning) or branch out to learn new elemental earth and wind spells.



Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth is available now in Japan, and will launch this fall in the Americas and Europe.



