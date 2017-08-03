Bandai Namco Gamescom 2017 Lineup Revealed - News

/ 1,232 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced its lineup of games it is bringing to Gamescom 2017 next month.

Here is the lineup of games:

Leading interactive entertainment developer and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe today confirms its attendance at gamescom 2017, (from 23rd to 26th August 2017 – Cologne, Germany) one of the most awaited videogame events of the year. Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe’s booth is twice as big as last year and will be located in HALL 6 – A41/B41 and will feature a total of ten playable games which some are yet to be announced:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Featuring story elements that bring players back to the Strangereal universe. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown promises to deliver heart-pounding action, a gut-wrenching storyline and the most advanced visuals to ever grace an Ace Combat game. Players will be able to fly their aircraft for the first time at gamescom on both classic and VR Mode.

– Featuring story elements that bring players back to the Strangereal universe. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown promises to deliver heart-pounding action, a gut-wrenching storyline and the most advanced visuals to ever grace an Ace Combat game. Players will be able to fly their aircraft for the first time at gamescom on both classic and VR Mode. Dragon Ball FighterZ – the punchiest 2.5D fighting game by Arc System Works will showcase its spectacular fights with a new enhanced playable version and the first competitive tournament in the EMEA region on stage at the ESL Arena on Friday 25th August. More info will be shared in the upcoming weeks.

– the punchiest 2.5D fighting game by Arc System Works will showcase its spectacular fights with a new enhanced playable version and the first competitive tournament in the EMEA region on stage at the ESL Arena on Friday 25th August. More info will be shared in the upcoming weeks. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Developed by the famous Japanese studio Level-5, discover the enchanted Kingdom of Ding Dong Dell during gamescom and start with Evan on his journey with an exclusive playable demo.

– Developed by the famous Japanese studio Level-5, discover the enchanted Kingdom of Ding Dong Dell during gamescom and start with Evan on his journey with an exclusive playable demo. Project Cars 2 – The ultimate racing experience created by Slightly Mad Studios is coming to gamescom with a new playable version, daily tournaments and on-stage activities. Stay tuned for the full calendar and list of activities that will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

– The ultimate racing experience created by Slightly Mad Studios is coming to gamescom with a new playable version, daily tournaments and on-stage activities. Stay tuned for the full calendar and list of activities that will be revealed in the upcoming weeks. Little Nightmares – After a successful announcement last year during gamescom, the acclaimed Little Nightmares is back this year. Players will be able to test their childhood fears and help “Six” to escape The Maw.

– After a successful announcement last year during gamescom, the acclaimed Little Nightmares is back this year. Players will be able to test their childhood fears and help “Six” to escape The Maw. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – The latest addition to the popular Naruto game franchise that features beloved Naruto characters and teams from the series, including Team 7 among which Naruto and Sasuke will be playable for the first time in intense 4 vs 4 battles with all eight ninjas fighting simultaneously.

Mobile titles are also highlighted in Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe’s area with Tales of the Rays, the recent free-to-play RPG that brings the intense 3D gameplay that Tales fans love from the console series to mobile platforms will join the gamescom family in a special and dedicated event. Other mobile titles will be playable on huge mobile screens such as the Ultimate Ninja series game for mobile platforms Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Blazing, the famous mobile action RPG game – Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle and the action-packed side-scrolling RPG, Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag.

Exclusive activities will also be organised at gamescom. For the first time ever, discover the EP!C Lounge from Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe! Members of our Bandai Namco Entertainment Loyalty’s program will be able to enjoy a ventilated chilling area, play Tekken 7 or the first playable version of Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory, partake in some awesome activities all day long and receive free gifts.

“This year gamescom represents one of the biggest hit in our lineup. We want to bring all the entertaining side and fun of the company to all players. Project Cars 2 is approaching, Dragon Ball FighterZ has been one of the biggest surprise of E3 and Nino Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is ready to amuse everyone, so we can’t wait to show all of our incredible console and mobile games to players. But this is just the beginning, we have so many new announcements and activities planned for gamescom. Stay tuned and be prepared!” says Herve Hoerdt, VP Marketing and Digital at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles