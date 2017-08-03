Check Out 17 Minutes of City Shrouded in Shadow Gameplay - News

/ 1,102 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released 17 minutes of gameplay for the upcoming survival adventure game, City Shrouded in Shadow.

View it below:

City Shrouded in Shadow will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on October 19.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles