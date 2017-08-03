Create Your Character in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - News

The latest issue of Weekly Jump has revealed Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will have a character creation system. Players will be able to customize the character's face, as well as pick a main weapon and ninjutsu.





The magazine has also revealed a few other bits of information on the game:

Story It is the era of The Seventh Hokage’s governance of Konoha. In order to determine the strongest Shinobi, the martial arts tournament known as the “Shinobi League” was going to be held… There, one after the other, those who aspire to be the strongest Shinobi appear. VR Ninjutsu Arena There will be a virtual reality ninjutsu arena where you can perform virtual combat with Shinobi of the past in order to learn new ninjutsu. Boruto Boruto Uzumaki is a playable character. He is an Attack-type fighter.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in early 2018.

