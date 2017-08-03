Blaster Master Zero Tops 100,000 Downloads - News

/ 861 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Inti Creates has announced Blaster Master Zero has been downloaded more than 100,000 times across the Nintendo Switch and 3DS.

Blaster Master Zero has surpassed 100,000 downloads!! Thank you so much! Let's celebrate with a cute new wallpaper! https://t.co/CdnplyOiOf pic.twitter.com/L9sD8lmNVT — BlasterMasterZero (@BlasterMasterZ) August 3, 2017

"In only five short months, you wonderful people have propelled Blaster Master Zero over the 100,000 download milestone!" said the developer in a blog post. "Thank you so very much for your support! With the upcoming release of Shovel Knight on August 3rd, and with our other plans in the pipeline, we are still working very hard on making Blaster Master Zero as awesome as it can be. In the meantime, enjoy this absolutely adorable wallpaper that takes a peek into the everyday lives of Jason and Eve!"

