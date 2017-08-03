Monster Hunter XX Switch Version Gets Introduction Trailer - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom has released the introduction trailer for the Nintendo Switch version Monster Hunter XX.



View it below:

Monster Hunter XX will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on August 25.

