Gunbarich and Strikers 1945 Coming to Switch

by, posted 4 hours ago

Zerodiv has announced Gunbarich and Strikers 1945 are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Both games are out now in Japan for 500 yen (normally 864 yen). Strikers 1945 is confirmed for release in North America on August 3. However, it is likely both games will launch in North America and Europe on August 3.

View the Gunbarich trailer below:





View the Strikers 1945 trailer below:





