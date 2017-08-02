Indie Sci-Fi Metroidvania Beyond Human Returns to Kickstarter for PC/PS4/Vita - News

posted 1 hour ago

Last year, Beyond Human hit Kickstarter, promising the exploration of Metroidvania games with a 2D version of the Devil May Cry combat system.





Sadly the project failed to reach its funding goal, but that wasn't the end of the game and the team have relaunched the Kickstarter today. You can find a link to the new Kickstarter campaign here. There's also a playable PC demo for anyone who wants to check it out for themselves.

The team are seeking €25,000 to realise their vision. Will you be checking out the demo and/or backing the project? Let us know in the comments section below.

