SNES Classic Preorders Available in Late August - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo revealed pre-orders for the SNES Classic Mini will be opened up at various retailers in "late August."

Nintendo also said it will ship a "significant amount of additional systems" for launch day, as well as "throughout the balance of the calendar year."





Walmart opened up pre-orders for the SNES Classic Mini last week. However, all the pre-orders were later cancelled as it was a glitch in the system.

