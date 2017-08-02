Digital Sales Account for 60% of EA Revenue - News

Electronic Arts has released its quarterly earnings report for Q1 2018, which ended on June 30, 2017.

Total net revenue hit $1.4 billion, an increase of 14 percent year-on-year. Digital sales accounted for 60 percent of the revenue, with $879 million. Retail sales and other accounted for $570 million. For the last 12 months digital accounted for 63 percent of the total net sales. That is a 23 percent increase year-on-year.

Net sales for the quarter were $775 million, up $93 million year-on-year. This was driven by sales of Mass Effect Andromeda and FIFA.

"Q1 was an outstanding quarter, with thriving player communities in our top franchises like Battlefield, our EA Sports portfolio, Star Wars, and The Sims continuing to grow our network and drive our digital business,” said Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson.

"We have built strong momentum, and now we are accelerating into a year of tremendous innovation, where extraordinary new games, content-rich live services, and expanding global competitions will deliver more fun for our players and fuel growth for Electronic Arts."

CFO Blake Jorgensen added, "We had a great start to the fiscal year, primarily due to our event-driven live services. Our operating cash flow was the highest ever for a first quarter, and underlines how live services have fundamentally transformed our business model. Driven by innovation and live services, we expect to continue to grow our profitability and cash generation."

