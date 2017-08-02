PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Most Played Non-Valve Game on Steam - News

/ 698 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is now the most played non-Valve game on Steam, announced creator Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene on Twitter.

We now hold the record for the highest peak player count of any non-Valve game! GG WP everyone <3 pic.twitter.com/cHjXPeSE8p — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) July 30, 2017

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds peaked at 481,291 players in July 2017. Only Dota 2 (1,291,328 peak players in March 2016) and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (850,485 peak players in April 2016) have had more peak players.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles