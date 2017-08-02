Dragon Quest XI Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

/ 745 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age debuted at the top of the Japanese charts, according to Media Create for the week ending July 30. The 3DS version sold 1,148,888 units, while the PlayStation 4 version sold 950,315 units. The game sold a combined 2,099,203 units.

The 3DS was the best-selling platform with sales of 142,600 units. The PS4 sold 93,356 units, the Switch sold 89,314 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,967 units. The Wii U sold 142 units, the PS3 sold 121 units and the Xbox One sold 94 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 1,148,888 (New) [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 950,315 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 105,326 (753,411) [3DS] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5, 07/20/17) – 24,491 (95,358) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,841 (601,869) [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 11,900 (99,394) [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix, 07/13/17) – 8,158 (127,971) [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Doko Nan Desu? (Nippon Columbia, 07/20/17) – 8,027 (28,910) [PSV] Kenka Bancho Otome: My Honey of Absolute Perfection (Spike Chunsoft, 07/27/17) – 6,931 (New) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 5,959 (183,945) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,803 (548,819) [PS4] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (Bandai Namco, 07/27/17) – 5,626 (New) [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 5,294 (149,137) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 5,283 (3,300,384) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (SIE, 07/27/17) – 4,879 (New) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,867 (1,184,150) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,607 (208,705) [PSV] Wagamama High Spec (Limited Edition Included) (iMel, 07/27/17) – 3,062 (New) [PSV] The Fruit of Grisaia: Side Episode (Prototype, 07/27/17) – 3,052 (New) [PSV] Hiiro no Kakera: Omoi Iro no Kioku (Limited Edition Included) (Idea Factory, 07/27/17) – 2,914 (New)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles