Dragon Quest XI Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 745 Views
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age debuted at the top of the Japanese charts, according to Media Create for the week ending July 30. The 3DS version sold 1,148,888 units, while the PlayStation 4 version sold 950,315 units. The game sold a combined 2,099,203 units.
The 3DS was the best-selling platform with sales of 142,600 units. The PS4 sold 93,356 units, the Switch sold 89,314 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,967 units. The Wii U sold 142 units, the PS3 sold 121 units and the Xbox One sold 94 units.
Here is the complete top 20 chart:
- [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 1,148,888 (New)
- [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 950,315 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 105,326 (753,411)
- [3DS] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5, 07/20/17) – 24,491 (95,358)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,841 (601,869)
- [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 11,900 (99,394)
- [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix, 07/13/17) – 8,158 (127,971)
- [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Doko Nan Desu? (Nippon Columbia, 07/20/17) – 8,027 (28,910)
- [PSV] Kenka Bancho Otome: My Honey of Absolute Perfection (Spike Chunsoft, 07/27/17) – 6,931 (New)
- [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 5,959 (183,945)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,803 (548,819)
- [PS4] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (Bandai Namco, 07/27/17) – 5,626 (New)
- [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 5,294 (149,137)
- [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 5,283 (3,300,384)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (SIE, 07/27/17) – 4,879 (New)
- [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,867 (1,184,150)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,607 (208,705)
- [PSV] Wagamama High Spec (Limited Edition Included) (iMel, 07/27/17) – 3,062 (New)
- [PSV] The Fruit of Grisaia: Side Episode (Prototype, 07/27/17) – 3,052 (New)
- [PSV] Hiiro no Kakera: Omoi Iro no Kioku (Limited Edition Included) (Idea Factory, 07/27/17) – 2,914 (New)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Cant wait of the beautiful PS4-Version. PS: The second screenshot is DQ Heroes, not DQXI.
I predicted low 5,5 million sales of Splatoon 2 LT and surprisingly it seems like i'm going to be correct. I feel bad for people who said it's going to hit 10 or even 15 million.
...what? It's already on it's way to selling 1 million in a few weeks in JUST Japan with and install base of 1.2 million.
- 0
If it's your own prediction, it shouldn't surprise you. Clearly, this is a troll post, and you have something against Nintendo. Unfortunately for you, Nintendo has been making massive gains lately, pulling themselves out of the Wii U slump to being the industry leader.
- 0
If it's your own prediction, it shouldn't surprise you. Clearly, this is a troll post, and you have something against Nintendo. Unfortunately for you, Nintendo has been making massive gains lately, pulling themselves out of the Wii U slump to being the industry leader.
- 0
RaptorChrist you're the best example of persecution complex. Nintendo wasn't doing so great the past 5 year but it still doesn't mean that there's an army of trolls on the internet trying to destroy Nintendo.
- 0
2 Comments