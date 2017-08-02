Yakuza: Kiwami Free DLC Schedule Released - News

/ 704 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sega has announced the release schedule for the upcoming free DLC for Yakuza: Kiwami.





Here is the complete schedule:

Kiwami Fun Pack (September 5)

Dragon Tattoo – Kiryu’s shirtless outfit

Toughness Emperor – Stamina/healthy recovery item

Tauriner ++ – Stamina/healthy recovery item

Staminan Royale – Stamina/healthy recovery item

Modified Model Gun – Handgun weapon

Gold Plate – Sell for cash item

Kiwami Street Pack (September 12)

Prison Escapee – Kiryu’s prison outfit

Extra Balance Motor – Pocket Circuit part

Extra Slim Tires – Pocket Circuit part

Boost Gears – Pocket Circuit part

Speed Frame Plus – Pocket Circuit part

Stone of Enduring – Item that protects against a critical attack once

Kiwami Fun Pack 2 (September 19)

Black Suit – Kiryu’s black suit outfit

Toughness Infinity – Stamina/health recovery item

Tauriner Maximum – Stamina/health recovery item

Staminan Spark – Stamina/health recovery item

Marlin Cannon – Hand-held cannon

Platinum Plate – Sell for cash item

Kiwami Street Pack 2 (September 26)

Snake Skin Jacket – Majima’s Outfit

Killer Bee – Pocket Circuit car

Godspeed Motor – Pocket Circuit part

Super Slim Tires – Pocket Circuit part

Godspeed Gears Plus – Pocket Circuit part

New Bumper Plate – Pocket Circuit part

Sacrifice Stone – Item that protects against death once

Yakuza Kiwami will launch in North America and Europe on August 29.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles