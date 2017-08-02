Yakuza: Kiwami Free DLC Schedule Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 704 Views
Sega has announced the release schedule for the upcoming free DLC for Yakuza: Kiwami.
Here is the complete schedule:
Kiwami Fun Pack (September 5)
- Dragon Tattoo – Kiryu’s shirtless outfit
- Toughness Emperor – Stamina/healthy recovery item
- Tauriner ++ – Stamina/healthy recovery item
- Staminan Royale – Stamina/healthy recovery item
- Modified Model Gun – Handgun weapon
- Gold Plate – Sell for cash item
Kiwami Street Pack (September 12)
- Prison Escapee – Kiryu’s prison outfit
- Extra Balance Motor – Pocket Circuit part
- Extra Slim Tires – Pocket Circuit part
- Boost Gears – Pocket Circuit part
- Speed Frame Plus – Pocket Circuit part
- Stone of Enduring – Item that protects against a critical attack once
Kiwami Fun Pack 2 (September 19)
- Black Suit – Kiryu’s black suit outfit
- Toughness Infinity – Stamina/health recovery item
- Tauriner Maximum – Stamina/health recovery item
- Staminan Spark – Stamina/health recovery item
- Marlin Cannon – Hand-held cannon
- Platinum Plate – Sell for cash item
Kiwami Street Pack 2 (September 26)
- Snake Skin Jacket – Majima’s Outfit
- Killer Bee – Pocket Circuit car
- Godspeed Motor – Pocket Circuit part
- Super Slim Tires – Pocket Circuit part
- Godspeed Gears Plus – Pocket Circuit part
- New Bumper Plate – Pocket Circuit part
- Sacrifice Stone – Item that protects against death once
Yakuza Kiwami will launch in North America and Europe on August 29.
Yakuza Kiwami is a AAA-Game with amazong story, gameplay and characters. The steelbook, only for 34,99 euro/dollar @ Release, end of august :) Free dlc and items, cool.
This is insane. What's crazy is that firstly the game sells a launch price of just $29 (which is a steal for such a fantastic game) and now they're giving a ton of free DLC! You definitely dont see that often. Sega releases steelbook edition for the same price and this is a full remake of the game, while Square releases a steelbook for just a remaster of FFXII for $49. Props to Sega.
Gotta be fair to SE in the case of FFXII though. They most likely do not have the original assets of the game, so they had to reverse engineer everything from a retail copy. This is apparently common for games that date back to PS2 and earlier. SE in fact stated that exact issue when it came to the Kingdom Hearts remasters, so I don't imagine it's different for FF XII. On top of that they've made a lot of changes to the game (which I made a topic about).
