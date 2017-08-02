BlazBlue: Central Fiction Gets 8 Minute Jubei Gameplay Video - News

posted 2 hours ago

Arc System Works has released an eight minute gameplay video of BlazBlue: Central Fiction showcasing the latest playable characte Jubei.

Jubei will be added to the game tomorrow, August 3 in the arcade version of the game. The character will be added later this summer for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and Windows PC versions.

