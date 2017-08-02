Necrobarista Coming to Switch - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Route 59 announced the cinematic visual novel, Necrobarista, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game was first announced for Windows PC earlier this year.





Route 59 told Gematsu that it is unsure if the two versions will launch at the same time. They are also looking into a possible release on the PlayStation 4.

