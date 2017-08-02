Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night & Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Revealed for PS4/Vita

by Adam Cartwright, posted 5 hours ago / 1,327 Views

Ahead of the Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb!!! - 2017 concert at Yokohama arena, the official website for two new Persona games - Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night - has gone up. You can find the website here.

Official trailers are expected to be uploaded following the concert. The games appear to be sequels to the Vita-only rhythm game Persona 4: Dancing All Night, which launched in 2015. The new games are listed with a Spring 2018 release date in Japan.


6 Comments

Bandorr
Bandorr (3 hours ago)

I played PAN 4 - I sucked at it. I mean super, super, super failed. So no matter how much I love persona - I can't get these. Just wouldn't be possible for me, I have no rhythm.

  • +1
Xen
Xen (3 hours ago)

Persona 3 dancing? PS4/Vita? YES! I love the style and music of P3!

  • +1
Azuren
Azuren (4 hours ago)

I want Persona 3 remade in the P5 engine, though...

  • +1
KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (5 hours ago)

And someday Persona 6 and the new rpg-ip for PS4, by the Persona 5-Director Katsura Hashino :) A great time for Persona and us : )

  • +1
xl-klaudkil
xl-klaudkil (2 hours ago)

Ps4 ia getting soo many freaking game jesus hell.

  • 0
TheBraveGallade
TheBraveGallade (2 hours ago)

Can you just make it for theswitch already atlus?

  • 0