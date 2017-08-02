Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night & Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Revealed for PS4/Vita - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 5 hours ago / 1,327 Views
Ahead of the Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb!!! - 2017 concert at Yokohama arena, the official website for two new Persona games - Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night - has gone up. You can find the website here.
Official trailers are expected to be uploaded following the concert. The games appear to be sequels to the Vita-only rhythm game Persona 4: Dancing All Night, which launched in 2015. The new games are listed with a Spring 2018 release date in Japan.
More Articles
I played PAN 4 - I sucked at it. I mean super, super, super failed. So no matter how much I love persona - I can't get these. Just wouldn't be possible for me, I have no rhythm.
Persona 3 dancing? PS4/Vita? YES! I love the style and music of P3!
I want Persona 3 remade in the P5 engine, though...
And someday Persona 6 and the new rpg-ip for PS4, by the Persona 5-Director Katsura Hashino :) A great time for Persona and us : )
Ps4 ia getting soo many freaking game jesus hell.
Can you just make it for theswitch already atlus?
6 Comments