Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night & Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Revealed for PS4/Vita - News

posted 5 hours ago

Ahead of the Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb!!! - 2017 concert at Yokohama arena, the official website for two new Persona games - Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night - has gone up. You can find the website here.

Official trailers are expected to be uploaded following the concert. The games appear to be sequels to the Vita-only rhythm game Persona 4: Dancing All Night, which launched in 2015. The new games are listed with a Spring 2018 release date in Japan.

