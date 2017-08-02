Dragon Quest XI Tops 2 Million Units Sold in 2 Days in Japan - News

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age sold more than two million units in its first two days in Japan on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS, according to Famitsu.

The Nintendo 3DS version sold 1,130,468 units, while the PlayStation 4 version sold 950,338 units. Combined the game sold 2,080,806 units.





Looking at hardware, 3DS sales jumped to 126,790 units and PlayStation 4 sales increased to 93,954 units.

