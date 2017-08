Mounts and More Coming to Guild Wars 2 with Path of Fire - News

/ 94 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

ArenaNet has announced Path of Fire, the second expansion to their subscription free MMO Guild Wars 2. With it comes new zones, specializations for all classes, mounts, and more.

An announcement trailer was also released which you can watch below.

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire releases September 22nd.

More Articles