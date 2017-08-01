PS4 Shipments Reach 63.3 Million Units, 3.3 Million Shipped in Last Quarter - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 3,017 Views
Sony announced it has shipped 3.3 million PlayStation 4 units worldwide for the fiscal quarter ending June 30. That brings lifetime shipments to 63.3 million units.
The figure is for units shipped to retailers and not sold to consumers. The last figure of units sold to consumers from Sony was 60.4 million units for June 11. That was announced during E3.
Sony's Game & Network Services division saw revenue increase 5.4 percent year-over-year to ¥348.1 billion. The higher numbers was mainly due to strong sales of games on the PlayStation 4. Operating income for the division dropped from ¥26.3 billion to ¥17.7 billion.
Overall, Sony as a whole reported revenue increased 15.2 percent to to ¥1.8 trillion, while operation income jumped to to ¥157.6 billion.
So the PS4 is heading to beat both X360 and PS3 last gen... can it take out the Wii's 101m units before the end of the generation? Really great stuff from Sony this gen.
Short answer : No. Long answer : Definitely not.
Interesting question, Ganon. It won't have any trouble beating the Wii. Should sell between 120m and 130m.
Nothing can stop this beast.
Another great News: For PS4 players and anime fans: Sony buys "Funimation" for 143 million !! = ) Its really true.
Amazing info! The most and the best Games 2017/2018 on PS4. Maybe more than 72 million PS4s (end of december 2017) are possible.
Seems like the 75 million shipping mark by December the 31st is managable if Sony keeps 2.5 million units in the stores. So it could ship 78 million by March 2018. All in all impressive numbers. Perhaps 80 million by March 2018 is possible if Sony lowers the price of the PS4 and the pro during the holidays.
