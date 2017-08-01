PS4 Shipments Reach 63.3 Million Units, 3.3 Million Shipped in Last Quarter - News

/ 3,017 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony announced it has shipped 3.3 million PlayStation 4 units worldwide for the fiscal quarter ending June 30. That brings lifetime shipments to 63.3 million units.

The figure is for units shipped to retailers and not sold to consumers. The last figure of units sold to consumers from Sony was 60.4 million units for June 11. That was announced during E3.

Sony's Game & Network Services division saw revenue increase 5.4 percent year-over-year to ¥348.1 billion. The higher numbers was mainly due to strong sales of games on the PlayStation 4. Operating income for the division dropped from ¥26.3 billion to ¥17.7 billion.

Overall, Sony as a whole reported revenue increased 15.2 percent to to ¥1.8 trillion, while operation income jumped to to ¥157.6 billion.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles