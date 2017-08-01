Hob Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Runic Games announced Hob will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on September 26 for $19.99.

Pre-orders on Windows PC gets a 10 percent discounts, while regular PlayStation 4 users can save 10 percent and PlayStation Plus members can save 20 percent.

View the release date announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Hob is a suspenseful adventure game set on a stunning and brutal world in disarray. Slowly uncover your role in saving the vibrant life around you while you explore stunning landscapes, solve puzzles, and transform the planet itself.

Features:

Wordless Narrative – Presented without text or dialogue, Hob’s story is revealed as you explore the planet and interact with the strange lifeforms that inhabit it.

– Presented without text or dialogue, Hob’s story is revealed as you explore the planet and interact with the strange lifeforms that inhabit it. Transform the World by solving puzzles and repairing the planet. The landscape will change before your eyes, opening new areas to uncover and explore.

by solving puzzles and repairing the planet. The landscape will change before your eyes, opening new areas to uncover and explore. Grapple, Punch, and Warp through the world! Use your mechanical glove-arm abilities for traversal as well as combat.

through the world! Use your mechanical glove-arm abilities for traversal as well as combat. Adventure in an open world, explore ruins, befriend sprites, and battle the rogue creatures that threaten their extinction.

