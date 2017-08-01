Peach Ball: Senran Kagura Announced for Switch - News

Marvelous has announced the Senran Kagura-themed pinball game, Peach Ball: Senran Kagura, for the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not revealed.

The game will feature HD Rumble. Players will feel the springs and vibrations when the ball hits an object or player.

