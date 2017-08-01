Retailers Lists Aragami: Directors Cut for Switch - News

French retailer Fnac has listed Aragami: Director’s Cut for the Nintendo Switch. Aragami first launched for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in October 2016.

Here is an overview of the game:

You are Aragami, a vengeful spirit with the power to control the shadows. You’ve been summoned by Yamiko, a girl imprisoned in the city fortress of Kyuryu. Embark on a dark journey full of blood and secrets to discover the truth about aragami. Infiltrate the occupied city of Kyuryu with your supernatural powers and fight Light with Shadow. Uncover a story about twin souls bound together by destiny that surpasses time and memory.

Features:

Embrace the Shadows – Create your own shadows to become invisible. Teleport from shadow to shadow while you hunt down your targets. Use a wide array of Shadow Powers to creatively dispatch your enemies.

– Create your own shadows to become invisible. Teleport from shadow to shadow while you hunt down your targets. Use a wide array of Shadow Powers to creatively dispatch your enemies. Choose Your Playstyle – Multiple paths to beat each scenario and approach every situation. Play as a merciless emissary of death or an undetectable ghost. Your story, your choices.

– Multiple paths to beat each scenario and approach every situation. Play as a merciless emissary of death or an undetectable ghost. Your story, your choices. Become Aragami – Fight Kaiho, the army of Light, and rescue Yamiko – the mysterious girl that summoned you and that is the key to your existence.

